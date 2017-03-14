Canada's Hudson's Bay in talks to buy Neiman Marcus: WSJ

(Reuters) - Canada's Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) is in talks to buy U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group LLC [NMRCUS.UL], turning its focus away from Macy's Inc (M.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Neiman Marcus said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale.

Hudson's Bay is seeking a deal that would not include Neiman's $5 billion debt, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2mnSePK)

Reuters reported this month that Hudson's Bay had yet to line up equity financing for a bid for Macy's, over a month after approaching it for a merger.