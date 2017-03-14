FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Canada's Hudson's Bay in talks to buy Neiman Marcus: WSJ
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
March 14, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 5 months ago

Canada's Hudson's Bay in talks to buy Neiman Marcus: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man exits a Hudson's Bay department store in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2016.Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canada's Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) is in talks to buy U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group LLC [NMRCUS.UL], turning its focus away from Macy's Inc (M.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Neiman Marcus said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale.

Hudson's Bay is seeking a deal that would not include Neiman's $5 billion debt, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2mnSePK)

Reuters reported this month that Hudson's Bay had yet to line up equity financing for a bid for Macy's, over a month after approaching it for a merger.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

