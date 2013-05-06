FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private equity firms eye Neiman Marcus Exit: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 6, 2013 / 1:05 AM / 4 years ago

Private equity firms eye Neiman Marcus Exit: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firms TPG Capital and Warburg Pincus LLC are exploring a sale or a public offering of Neiman Marcus Group Inc, according to a Bloomberg News report late on Sunday.

The private equity firms, which bought the Dallas-based retailer in 2005 for $5.1 billion, have interviewed banks and are about to hire Credit Suisse Group AG MLPN.P to run the dual track process, according to the report, which cited two people familiar with the situation.

A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment. E-mails to Warburg, Neiman Marcus and TPG were not immediately returned.

TPG and Warburg are in the early stages of exploring their options and if they do not find a buyer or demand is weak for an IPO, they may decide to pursue a dividend recapitalization instead, according to the report.

Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.