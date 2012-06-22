FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
June 22, 2012

Eletrobras denies in talks to buy Neoenergia stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eletrobras' Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jose da Costa Carvalho Neto poses next to a map of Brazil after the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit in Rio de Janeiro May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled power holding company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) denied on Friday it was in talks to buy a stake in local power group Neoenergia GNAN3B.SO.

In a securities filing, Eletrobras denied a June 20 report by Reuters that it was negotiating to buy Spanish utility Iberdrola’s (IBE.MC) 39 percent stake in Neoenergia. Iberdrola is the leading shareholder in Neoenergia, the largest private sector power distributor in Brazil.

The company also denied it might form a partnership with China’s State Grid STGRD.UL to bid for transmission line concessions. “Those projects are not even susceptible of analysis, because technical features of the project remain undefined,” the filing said.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

