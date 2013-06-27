FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adobe to buy digital marketing software company for $600 million
June 27, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

Adobe to buy digital marketing software company for $600 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Adobe Systems Incorporated said it had agreed to acquire privately held Neolane, which operates a software platform for managing digital marketing campaigns over multiple platforms, for $600 million in cash.

The maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software said the move would “bring critical cross-channel campaign management capabilities to the Adobe Marketing Cloud.”

Adobe Marketing Cloud is a set of tools encompassing analytics, social, advertising, targeting, and web experience management solutions.

Neolane, whose clients include Barnes & Noble and Bridgestone Tires, operates a software platform for automation and execution of campaigns across the Web, email, social, mobile, call center, direct mail and point of sale.

Adobe said the acquisition, expected to close next month, will not materially affect its revenue forecast and adjusted financial results for the current fiscal year.

Neolane CEO Stéphane Dehoche will continue to lead the former Neolane team as part of Adobe’s digital marketing business.

Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

