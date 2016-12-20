FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Neos Therapeutics resubmits ADHD drug marketing application
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 20, 2016 / 1:12 PM / 8 months ago

Neos Therapeutics resubmits ADHD drug marketing application

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drug developer Neos Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday it resubmitted the marketing application for its attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drug to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said last year the FDA had identified deficiencies that precluded discussion of labeling and marketing requirements for the company's treatment of a common type of behavioral disorder.

The drug, Cotempla XR-ODT, aims to treat ADHD, a condition which includes symptoms such as poor concentration, hyperactivity and learning difficulties.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.