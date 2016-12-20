Acadia says Alzheimer's disease psychosis drug clears study
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its drug to treat psychosis in patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease met its main goal in a mid-stage study.
Drug developer Neos Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday it resubmitted the marketing application for its attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drug to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The company said last year the FDA had identified deficiencies that precluded discussion of labeling and marketing requirements for the company's treatment of a common type of behavioral disorder.
The drug, Cotempla XR-ODT, aims to treat ADHD, a condition which includes symptoms such as poor concentration, hyperactivity and learning difficulties.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Monday said it signed a licensing deal to co-develop a fatty liver disease drug with Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, under which the small U.S. company will receive $50 million up front.
TOKYO Japan said on Tuesday it will step up the pace and expand the scope of drug price reviews, one of the most aggressive measures it is taking to rein in ballooning healthcare costs for a rapidly ageing nation.