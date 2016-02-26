FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two die in Nepal's second plane crash in two days
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 26, 2016 / 10:08 AM / 2 years ago

Two die in Nepal's second plane crash in two days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A small plane operated by Kasthamandap Airlines is seen on the field after it crashed in Kalikot, Nepal, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kamal Bahadur Shahi

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Two people were feared dead after a small plane crashed in western Nepal on Friday, an army official said, just days after 23 people were killed in a similar accident in the Himalayan nation.

The incident spotlights the poor safety record of Nepal’s aviation industry, particularly after Wednesday’s crash in bad weather in the same region, which was the country’s second air disaster in as many years.

Nine of those aboard the aircraft were injured in Friday’s crash in Kalikot district, 320 km (200 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, army officer Tara Bahadur Karki said.

The plane, operated by Kasthamandap Airlines, was on a flight from Nepalgunj in the southwest to Jumla.

A search and rescue party had set out for the crash site on foot, chief district official Pradeep Shrestha said.

Reporting by Ross Adkin and Gopal Sharma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.