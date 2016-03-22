FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Prince Harry plays volleyball in Nepal
March 22, 2016

Britain's Prince Harry plays volleyball in Nepal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KATHMANDU - Continuing his trip to Nepal, Britain’s Prince Harry played volleyball on Tuesday as part of a visit to a village in the Lamjung area.

According to local media reports, the 31-year old’s team, which included local children, defeated their opponents.

The fifth in line to the British throne is visiting Nepal to raise awareness that the country still needs aid after last year’s devastating earthquakes which killed nearly 9,000 people, the Royal Communications team has said.

He has met with earthquake survivors and trekked in the foothills of the Himalayas during the trip.

