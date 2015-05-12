FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nepal earthquake kills 2 in neighboring India states
#World News
May 12, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Nepal earthquake kills 2 in neighboring India states

People stand outside a office building after vacating it following an earthquake in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PATNA, India (Reuters) - Two people were killed in India after a powerful earthquake rocked neighboring Nepal on Tuesday, state officials said.

Vyasji, the head of the disaster management department of Bihar state, who uses one name, said a man died when a house collapsed in Siwan district, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the state capital Patna.

Bihar shares a border with Nepal which was hit by a 7.3 quake just weeks after a devastating temblor killed more than 8,000 people and damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings.

Another death occurred in neighboring Uttar Pradesh state while two people were injured, according to Debashish Panda, principal home secretary of the state.

Writing by Sanjeev Miglani. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
