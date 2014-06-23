FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nepali police hold two men, seek others suspected of raping U.S. woman
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 23, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Nepali police hold two men, seek others suspected of raping U.S. woman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Police in Nepal said on Monday they had detained two men and were searching for two others suspected of raping an American woman in a hotel in Kathmandu.

Senior Superintendent of Police Hementa Pal said police were investigating the incident on June 14 in the Thamel district of the capital, popular with tourists for its bars and restaurants.

U.S. Embassy spokesman Robert Domaingue said due to privacy laws the embassy did not comment on individual cases.

If convicted of gang rape, the men could be jailed for up to ten years. It was not immediately clear if any one had been charged.

A public backlash has been growing in neighboring India against an entrenched culture of violence against women since the rape and killing of a student on a bus in Delhi in 2012, which led to the introduction of tougher rape laws.

In the latest attack attracting international criticism, two teenage cousins were found hanging from a tree after being raped in the north of India in May.

Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.