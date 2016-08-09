FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intel to buy artificial intelligence firm Nervana Systems
#Technology News
August 9, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

Intel to buy artificial intelligence firm Nervana Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Intel processors are displayed at a store in Seoul June 21, 2012.Choi Dae-woong

(Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) said on Tuesday it would acquire startup Nervana Systems as the world's largest chipmaker bolsters its artificial intelligence capabilities.

San Diego, California-based Nervana will help develop Intel's artificial intelligence portfolio and enhance the deep learning performance of Intel Xeon and Intel Xeon Phi processors, the company said in a blog post.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Investors in Nervana include Global Playground, CME Ventures, Lux Capital, Allen & Co and AME Cloud Ventures.

Allen & Co LLC is the exclusive financial adviser to Nervana in the deal.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

