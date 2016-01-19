Nestle strikes e-commerce deal with Alibaba in China

A Nestle logo is pictured on sample products on display at the company headquarters in Vevey February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle SA has agreed a partnership with Alibaba in China to grow online sales, build key brands and offer new products, the Swiss food group said on Tuesday.

Nestle has introduced products including Nido milk powder, Damak chocolate and Nescafe Dolce Gusto BMW MINI coffee machines on Tmall.com, China’s largest shopping website for brands and retailers, it said in a statement.

“Using Taobao.com, the country’s largest shopping site overall, Nestle is expanding its distribution in rural areas,” it added.