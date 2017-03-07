Nestle to close Linz plant in Austria, 127 jobs to go

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss food group Nestle plans to close its plant in Linz, Austria, by March 2018, it said on Tuesday, citing falling demand and changing consumer trends.

It said it would consult labor representatives to help the 127 staff affected. The plant opened in 1879 and makes around 6,000 tonnes of food products per year.

Nestle currently employs around 1,000 workers at 16 sites in Austria, it said on its Austrian website.

The factory in Linz specialized in products for its business to business division.