L'Oreal's stake is financial and strategic: Nestle

PARIS (Reuters) - Nestle’s NESN.VS stake in French cosmetics group L‘Oreal (OREP.PA) is both financial and strategic, Nestle’s chairman Peter Brabeck said on Tuesday.

“Nestle’s stake is financial as well as strategic long-term,” Brabeck told a news conference.

Earlier on Tuesday, L‘Oreal said it would buy 8 percent of its capital for 6.5 billion euros ($9 billion) from Nestle, boosting the French cosmetics group’s earnings per share by more than 5 percent.

The deal will cut Nestle’s stake in L‘Oreal to 23.29 percent from 29.4 percent while the Bettencourt Meyers family’s stake in L‘Oréal will increase from 30.6 percent to 33.31 percent.