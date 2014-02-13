FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle says will detail share buyback when L'Oreal deal closes
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 13, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 4 years ago

Nestle says will detail share buyback when L'Oreal deal closes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on the company's building in Clichy, near Paris February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

VEVEY, Switzerland (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.VX will disclose details of a planned share buyback when the sale of an 8 percent share in L‘Oreal (OREP.PA) closes, its chief financial officer told investors on Thursday.

Nestle said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in L‘Oreal (OREP.PA) to 23 percent, adding it wanted to use part of the proceeds for a share buyback. It didn’t communicate details then, nor at its full-year results conference on Thursday.

“We’ll give details when the transaction closes,” Wan Ling Martello said. Nestle said it expects the deal to close before the end of June.

She also said Nestle had no wish to return to a triple A credit rating.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.