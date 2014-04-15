FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle still sees low single-digit increase in input costs in 2014
April 15, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Food group Nestle NESN.VX confirmed its forecast for a single-digit increase in input costs this year despite a recent spike in coffee prices.

“We have not changed our guidance from low single-digit, but it will be higher than in 2013,” Chief Financial Officer Wan Ling Martello told investors on a call on Tuesday.

“But we’ll have a bigger pricing impact in the second half,” she said.

Nestle posted a 4.2 percent rise in first-quarter sales in local currencies, with volume growth contributing 2.6 percent and price increases 1.6 percent.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

