Nestle to study diet-disease link with biotech deal: WSJ
January 8, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 4 years ago

Nestle to study diet-disease link with biotech deal: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nestle SA is set to enter a biotechnology partnership with Cellular Dynamics International (CDI) to study the relation between diet and disease, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The maker of Kit Kat chocolate bars and Maggi soups will take brain and liver cells from CDI to study the effect of nutrients found in foods, the Journal cited Emmanuel Baetge, director of the Nestle Institute of Health Sciences, as saying in an interview. (link.reuters.com/buc85v)

Madison, Wisconsin-based CDI develops and manufactures human cells in industrial quantities to precise specifications for customers to research cellular therapeutics, among other uses.

Both companies are expected to announce the deal this week without disclosing the financial terms, the newspaper added.

Nestle and CDI could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh

