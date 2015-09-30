FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle seeks increased global sales of Cailler premium chocolate
September 30, 2015 / 8:29 PM / 2 years ago

Nestle seeks increased global sales of Cailler premium chocolate

Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.VX has agreed deals to expand sales of its Cailler premium chocolate brand worldwide, the company said on Wednesday, marking the food group’s entry into the global super-premium chocolate segment.

Speculation has circulated for some time that Nestle, known for its mass-market chocolates like Kit Kat and Butterfinger, might seek to buy its way into a bigger role in the fast-growing premium sector, particularly in the United States.

Nestle will sell Cailler chocolates, up to now mainly sold locally in Switzerland, through online retailer Amazon (AMZN.O) in the United States, Britain, Germany and China, and through travel retail outlets at airports in Geneva, Zurich, Dubai and Singapore, the Swiss company said.

Sandra Martinez, head of Nestle’s global confectionery business, said the company believes the brand, which dates back to 1819 and was founded in Nestle’s hometown Vevey, has significant global potential.

“It has all the characteristics of a super-premium product, a high quality product with a unique brand story and image,” she said.

