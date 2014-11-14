FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle says exploring options for Davigel frozen food unit
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 14, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Nestle says exploring options for Davigel frozen food unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A bird flies past the logo at the headquarters of world food giant Nestle in Vevey October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.VX) said on Friday it is looking at options for frozen foods business Davigel, with a view to partnering the unit.

“This mainly involves identifying a partner to help Davigel in its next stage of growth while safeguarding the best interests of employees, customers and shareholders,” the Swiss food and beverage giant said in a statement.

In February, Reuters reported that Nestle was looking at selling Davigel for about 300 million euros (373.44 million US dollar), as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.

(1 US dollar = 0.8033 euro)

Reporting By Katharina Bart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.