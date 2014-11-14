Nestle says exploring options for Davigel frozen food unit

A bird flies past the logo at the headquarters of world food giant Nestle in Vevey October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.VX) said on Friday it is looking at options for frozen foods business Davigel, with a view to partnering the unit.

“This mainly involves identifying a partner to help Davigel in its next stage of growth while safeguarding the best interests of employees, customers and shareholders,” the Swiss food and beverage giant said in a statement.

In February, Reuters reported that Nestle was looking at selling Davigel for about 300 million euros (373.44 million US dollar), as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.

(1 US dollar = 0.8033 euro)