FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle chairman has no plans for demerger: paper
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 15, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

Nestle chairman has no plans for demerger: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Nestle logo is pictured on a factory in Orbe April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joao Vieria

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.VX has no plans to split itself like rival Kraft KFT.O or spin off its Nespresso coffee unit, the food and beverage maker’s chairman Peter Brabeck said in an interview.

“There is no question of a split-up as long as I am here,” Brabeck is quoted saying in Wednesday’s edition of Swiss business paper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

“We absolutely don’t want to IPO Nespresso,” Brabeck said in reference to its popular single-serve coffee machines and capsules.

Last week, Nestle beat first-half forecasts with a 6.6 percent rise in underlying sales and said it expects to meet its sales target despite global food prices nearing record highs.

U.S.-based Kraft is preparing to spin off its North American grocery business to shareholders on October 1.

Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.