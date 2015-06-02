FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle USA to remove artificial flavors, cut salt in some foods
June 2, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

Nestle USA to remove artificial flavors, cut salt in some foods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

"Butterfinger" chocolate bars made by the Suisse Nestle Group are displayed in Munich, October 15.

(Reuters) - Nestle USA said on Tuesday it would remove artificial flavors and reduce salt by 10 percent in its frozen pizza and snack products by the end of this year.

The move will include more than 250 products sold under the Digiorno, Tombstone, California Pizza Kitchen, Jack‘s, Hot Pocket and Lean Pockets brands.

The company, a unit of Switzerland’s Nestle SA NESN.VX, said it would also provide tips on healthy eating on the packaging on these products.

Nestle USA said in February it would remove artificial flavors and certified colors from its chocolate products, such as Butterfinger and Baby Ruth bars, by the end of the year.

Restaurant chains and food companies are under pressure to offer less-processed products amid growing concerns that artificial colors and flavors could cause health problems.

Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, owned by Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N), said in May they would remove artificial colors and flavors from their food.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

