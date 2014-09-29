FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle sells babyfood brands Alete and Milasan
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 29, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Nestle sells babyfood brands Alete and Milasan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle said on Monday it was selling babyfood brands Alete and Milasan to German investment group BWK GmbH and a private investor as it pushes ahead with its portfolio cleanup.

Nestle is reviewing its businesses as it seeks to unload underperforming brands to free up resources for its main brands and invest in new business areas, such as medical nutrition and skin health.

“Nestle is focusing its baby food business in Germany and Austria on the Beba brand,” the world’s biggest food group said in a statement, without disclosing financial details of the deal.

Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said the move was fully in line with Nestle’s strategy to focus on high-margin, businesses.

Kepler Cheuvreux’ Jon Cox said baby food was a strategic focus for Nestle. “I presume this is a very, very small deal and the brands maybe didn’t fit.”

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.