Nestle plans to resume Maggi sales in India next month: spokesman

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle SA, the world’s largest packaged food company, plans to resume sales in India of its Maggi noodles in November, a spokesman for the Swiss group said on Monday.

“November is envisaged as the date,” he said. Nestle officials had declined earlier this month to speculate when sales might resume.

Vevey, Switzerland-based Nestle has been grappling with a public relations crisis in India, a fast-growing consumer goods market, following a nationwide ban on its Maggi instant noodles in May. It has said the noodles are safe.