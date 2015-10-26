FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle plans to resume Maggi sales in India next month: spokesman
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 26, 2015 / 3:41 PM / in 2 years

Nestle plans to resume Maggi sales in India next month: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A vendor prepares Maggi noodles at a roadside eatery in New Delhi, India, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle SA, the world’s largest packaged food company, plans to resume sales in India of its Maggi noodles in November, a spokesman for the Swiss group said on Monday.

“November is envisaged as the date,” he said. Nestle officials had declined earlier this month to speculate when sales might resume.

Vevey, Switzerland-based Nestle has been grappling with a public relations crisis in India, a fast-growing consumer goods market, following a nationwide ban on its Maggi instant noodles in May. It has said the noodles are safe.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.