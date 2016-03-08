Nestle offer undervalues Israel's Osem, adviser tells investors

The Nestle logo is pictured on the company headquarters entrance building in Vevey, Switzerland February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli consultancy has advised institutional investors to oppose Swiss food giant Nestle’s (NESN.S) bid to buy out minority shareholders in Israel’s third-largest foodmaker Osem OSEM.TA.

Nestle last month offered 3.3 billion shekels ($845 million), or 82.5 shekels per share, for the Osem shares it does not own in a deal that would value the company at 9.13 billion shekels.

In a report prepared ahead of a shareholder vote on March 17, Entropy -- clients of which are institutional investors -- said that the valuation Nestle has offered is too low and less than other purchases by Nestle in recent years.

Nestle already owns 63.7 percent of the company, while institutions hold 7 percent.

Entropy said the deal gives Osem an enterprise value of 13.4 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, compared with an average multiple of 15.6 for Nestle’s eight large deals in the past 15 years.

Osem rejected Entropy’s argument and said that the terms of the deal the company negotiated are fair. Osem shares closed at 60.4 shekels the day before the deal was finalised on Jan. 20, representing a 36.6 percent premium, Osem said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

When Nestle made its initial buyout proposal last November, the shares stood at 76.7 shekels against a Nestle offer of 80 shekels, representing a 4.2 percent premium, it noted.

Osem shares were down 0.6 percent at 80.85 shekels in late trading on Tuesday.