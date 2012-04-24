FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle may sell part of Pfizer assets: report
April 24, 2012 / 12:58 AM / in 5 years

Nestle may sell part of Pfizer assets: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Nestle logo is pictured on a factory in Orbe April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joao Vieria

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Swiss food group Nestle SA may sell about 10 to 15 percent of the $11.9 billion baby food business it is buying from Pfizer Inc to address antitrust concerns, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Nestle may have to offload divisions in countries including Australia, Thailand and Venezuela, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Bloomberg reported that Nestle spokesman Robin Tickle said it was “premature to comment on and prejudge the decisions of the regulatory authorities”.

A spokesman for Nestle could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.

Nestle, the world’s biggest food company, won a high-stakes fight for Pfizer Nutrition, which makes 85 percent of its sales in emerging markets. The acquisition is Nestle’s biggest deal to date.

Consumer product companies and private equity funds may be interested in the assets, the report said.

Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Joseph Radford

