FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle sells PowerBar and Musashi to U.S. group Post Holdings
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 3, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

Nestle sells PowerBar and Musashi to U.S. group Post Holdings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Nestle is seen on the company building in Mexico City, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) - Food group Nestle NESN.VX is selling its sports nutrition business under the PowerBar and Musashi brands to U.S. group Post Holdings (POST.N), the Swiss company said, in its drive to shed underperforming assets.

The world’s biggest food company is reviewing its portfolio to identify brands to be improved or sold, having already offloaded the bulk of its Jenny Craig weight-loss business in November.

Several consumer goods companies are pruning their portfolios as faltering economies have made trading more difficult worldwide. Moody’s Investors Service said in a recent report that these reviews could lead to a wave of mergers and acquisitions among food producers.

“We have an ongoing process of portfolio review and this decision came out of that,” a Nestle spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “The divestment allows Nestle Nutrition to focus more closely on the core elements of our business.”

She declined to reveal the financial details, but Kepler Chevreux analyst Jon Cox estimates that Powerbar and Musashi have combined annual sales of about 200 million Swiss francs ($220.8 million).

“As a result, Post Holdings potentially paid up to 400 million Swiss francs for the businesses,” he said.

Reuters reported in September that Nestle was looking to sell its PowerBar brand.

A statement from Post Holdings said that the company expects the acquisition to boost sales in its active nutrition business to about $550 million a year. It added that it expects to fund the acquisition from cash reserves.

Nestle reports full-year results on February 13.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Martinne Geller; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.