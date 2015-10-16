FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China market a 'mixed bag' but recovering: Nestle CEO
October 16, 2015 / 8:53 AM / 2 years ago

China market a 'mixed bag' but recovering: Nestle CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VEVEY, Switzerland (Reuters) - The Chinese market is a “mixed bag” but recovering, Nestle NESN.VX Chief Executive Paul Bulcke told a news conference on Friday after the world’s biggest food company posted nine-month sales that missed market expectations.

The head of its health science business gave an upbeat outlook for the division. “I believe the potential of the company is 10 billion Swiss francs” ($10.5 billion), division head Greg Behar told reporters.

He did not make clear whether he was referring to sales or give a timeframe for the projection. During an ensuing question and answer session, Bulcke called the figure a “mindset.”

“It’s more to give you a feel that we’re not thinking small here. We think in quite sizeable dimensions,” he added.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
