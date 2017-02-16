FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle CEO says any change to L'Oreal stake would have to be done very carefully
February 16, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 6 months ago

Nestle CEO says any change to L'Oreal stake would have to be done very carefully

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nestle Nestle CEO Ulf Mark Schneider speaks during a news conference at the company headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, February 16, 2017.Pierre Albouy

VEVEY, Switzerland (Reuters) - Nestle's (NESN.S) new chief executive said on Thursday the company's 23 percent stake in French cosmetics firm L'Oreal (OREP.PA) was a significant and strategic asset and any change would have to be done very carefully.

"L'Oreal is a significant investment and anything you do on the equity would have to be done very prudently," Mark Schneider told a new conference, adding L'Oreal had delivered "stellar results" and was a "strategic asset."

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

