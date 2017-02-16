Nestle CEO says any change to L'Oreal stake would have to be done very carefully

VEVEY, Switzerland (Reuters) - Nestle's (NESN.S) new chief executive said on Thursday the company's 23 percent stake in French cosmetics firm L'Oreal (OREP.PA) was a significant and strategic asset and any change would have to be done very carefully.

"L'Oreal is a significant investment and anything you do on the equity would have to be done very prudently," Mark Schneider told a new conference, adding L'Oreal had delivered "stellar results" and was a "strategic asset."