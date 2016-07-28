FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nestle says to collaborate with Samsung to explore nutrition science
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 28, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

Nestle says to collaborate with Samsung to explore nutrition science

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Nestle logo is pictured on the company headquarters building in Vevey, Switzerland February 18, 2016.Pierre Albouy

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle said it is teaming up with Samsung in a research project to explore the potential of nutrition science and digital sensor technologies.

The companies said on Thursday they are developing a new digital health platform to provide individuals with more personalised recommendations around nutrition, lifestyle and fitness.

Health has become an increasing focus for Nestle in recent years, generating estimated sales of about 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.08 billion) out of Nestle's total 88.8 billion francs in 2015.

The health business is also seen as faster growing and more profitable than Nestle's traditional food and beverage operations, which include Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars.

($1 = 0.9811 Swiss francs)

Reporting by John Revill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.