FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NetApp shares soar after report Elliott took 'significant' stake
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
May 16, 2013 / 4:25 PM / in 4 years

NetApp shares soar after report Elliott took 'significant' stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of NetApp Inc jumped 7 percent on Thursday after Bloomberg cited unidentified sources as saying activist investor Elliott Management has taken a “significant” stake in the company and intends to push for changes to the board and cash return strategy.

The data storage equipment maker’s stock was up at $38.75 in heavy mid-afternoon trading. Elliott has been in talks with the company for weeks over various proposals, including a new slate of directors, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

Elliott now has a stake of under 5 percent, it said. The investment firm and NetApp did not respond to requests for a comment.

Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.