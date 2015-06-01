NetApp CEO Tom Georgens steps down

Tom Georgens at the Reuters Global Media and Technology Summit in London June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Beavan

(Reuters) - Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc said Tom Georgens had stepped down as chairman and chief executive.

George Kurian, NetApp’s executive vice-president of product operations, will replace Georgens as CEO.

Lead independent director Mike Nevens has been elected chairman.

The company reported fourth-quarter results below analysts’ estimates in May, hurt by lower sales to original equipment manufacturers.

NetApp had also said it was cutting about 500 jobs.