FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NetApp profit falls on lower sales to OEMs
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 12, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

NetApp profit falls on lower sales to OEMs

Sai Sachin R, Anya George Tharakan

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales to original equipment manufacturers, and forecast a third-quarter profit below market estimate.

The company’s shares were down about 3 percent in extended trading.

The company’s OEM business includes revenue from the sale of NetApp’s products by other companies under their brands, including IBM Corp and Fujitsu Ltd.

OEM revenue fell 21.5 percent in the second quarter, contributing 8 percent to total revenue.

“IBM has their own storage solutions and they want to get more in-house as opposed to reselling a competitor’s products,” FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi said.

The company is also facing competition from larger rival EMC Corp and newer and cheaper flash-based storage technology vendors such as Nimble Storage Inc and Pure Storage.

A stronger dollar will hurt revenue from Europe in the third quarter, Chief Executive Tom Georgens told Reuters.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region contributed 28 percent to NetApp’s revenue in the second quarter.

EMC also cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast in October, hurt by lower bookings at its VMware Inc unit and a strong dollar.

NetApp expects current-quarter adjusted profit of 74-79 cents per share on revenue of $1.56 billion-$1.66 billion.

Analysts were expecting third-quarter adjusted profit of 80 cents per share on revenue of $1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net income fell to $159.8 million, or 49 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 24, from $166.8 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 70 cents per share, matching expectations.

Revenue fell marginally to $1.54 billion from $1.55 billion.

Analysts on average had expected $1.55 billion.

Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.