FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NetApp revenue misses estimates; to cut jobs
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 17, 2016 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

NetApp revenue misses estimates; to cut jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - NetApp Inc (NTAP.O), a data storage equipment maker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by weak demand for its storage products, and said it would cut about 12 percent of its workforce.

Shares of the company, which also forecast fourth-quarter earnings well below analysts’ estimates, were down 2.8 percent at $22.90 in extended trading.

NetApp said it expected a profit of between 55 cents and 60 cents per share for the current quarter. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 72 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $153 million, or 52 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 29 from $177 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 70 cents per share.

The company’s products revenue fell 19.3 percent to $750 million in the third quarter.

Total revenue fell 10.6 percent to $1.39 billion.

Analysts estimated a profit 68 cents per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

NetApp had about 12,810 employees as of April 24, 2015, according to a regulatory filing.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.