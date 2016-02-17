FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NetApp revenue misses estimates; to cut jobs
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 17, 2016 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

NetApp revenue misses estimates; to cut jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - NetApp Inc (NTAP.O), a data storage equipment maker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by weak demand for its storage products, and said it would cut about 12 percent of its workforce.

Shares of the company, which also forecast fourth-quarter earnings well below analysts’ estimates, were down 2.8 percent at $22.90 in extended trading.

NetApp said it expected a profit of between 55 cents and 60 cents per share for the current quarter. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 72 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $153 million, or 52 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 29 from $177 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 70 cents per share.

The company’s products revenue fell 19.3 percent to $750 million in the third quarter.

Total revenue fell 10.6 percent to $1.39 billion.

Analysts estimated a profit 68 cents per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

NetApp had about 12,810 employees as of April 24, 2015, according to a regulatory filing.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.