Netflix wins U.S., int'l rights for 'Breaking Bad' spinoff
December 16, 2013 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

Netflix wins U.S., int'l rights for 'Breaking Bad' spinoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Netflix sign on is shown on an iPad in Encinitas, California, April 19,2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Video service Netflix Inc has secured the rights to make new episodes of a spinoff of the “Breaking Bad” television series, available within days to customers in Latin America and Europe,starting in 2014, the company said on Monday.

In the United States and Canada, the entire first season of the new series, “Better Call Saul,” will be available exclusively on Netflix after the season finale runs on U.S. cable network AMC Networks Inc.

Netflix won the streaming rights to the spinoff, “Better Call Saul” through a deal with Sony Pictures Television, the studio that produces the show. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The spinoff of “Breaking Bad,” the Emmy-winning drama, will tell the story of lawyer Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, in the years before he became the attorney for chemistry teacher-turned-drug dealer Walter White.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

