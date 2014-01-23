FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netflix CEO says unlikely Internet providers will block service
#Technology News
January 23, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

Netflix CEO says unlikely Internet providers will block service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc CEO Reed Hastings said on Wednesday he believed it was unlikely that Internet service providers would block Netflix videos in response to an appeals court decision that rejected federal “net neutrality” rules.

“Our economic interests are pretty aligned,” Hastings said on a post-earnings webcast. Broadband providers want to sell higher-priced service with faster speeds, he said, and need content for it from services like Netflix that work well with faster speeds.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Andrew Hay

