#Technology News
June 9, 2014 / 9:51 PM / 3 years ago

Netflix investors reject proposal to split chair, CEO roles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Netflix logo is is shown on an ipad in Encinitas, California, April 19,2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Shareholders of video streaming service Netflix Inc on Monday voted against a non-binding investor proposal to split the roles of chairman and chief executive officer, the jobs held by co-founder Reed Hastings, according to preliminary vote tallies released by the company.

Investors rejected the motion to separate the roles, with 53 percent opposing the idea and 47 percent supporting it, a Netflix spokesman said. Hastings won re-election to the board with 74 percent of votes in his favor.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

