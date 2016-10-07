FCC to vote on revised broadband privacy regulations
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote on Oct. 27 on a revised proposal for rules to safeguard privacy of broadband users.
Video streaming service Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) Chief Executive Reed Hastings said the likelihood of the company entering the Chinese market "doesn't look good".
"Disney, who is very good in China, had their movie service shut down. Apple, who is very good in China, had their movie service closed down. It doesn't look good," Hastings said at the New Yorker TechFest on Friday.
Netflix's shares were up 1 percent at $106.12 in morning trading, reversing from a 1.5 percent drop earlier following the comments.
Hastings said in September the company had made no progress in its plan to enter the Chinese market as it needs to obtain a government license.
Content providers in China face stringent regulations and censorship challenges.
As part of efforts to counter slowing growth in the United States, Netflix in January launched in more than 130 new markets worldwide.
Photo-sharing app Snapchat's parent is working on an initial public offering that could value the company at $25 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Apple Inc rose 1 percent on Thursday after German supplier Dialog Semiconductor Plc said its quarterly revenue were higher than expected, adding to recent enthusiasm about demand for the newest iPhone.