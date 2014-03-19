FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin team up for new Netflix comedy
March 19, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 4 years ago

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin team up for new Netflix comedy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actress Jane Fonda arrives at the 2014 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will star in a new comedy on the Netflix Inc video-streaming service about rival women who forge a new relationship after their husbands fall in love with each other.

Netflix has ordered 13 episodes of the half-hour comedy, called “Grace and Frankie,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

To be released in 2015, the series will be produced by Skydance Productions, with “Friends” creator Marta Kauffman as a writer and creator.

Award-winning actresses Fonda, 76, and Tomlin, 74, appeared with Dolly Parton in the 1980 hit film, “Nine to Five.”

Netflix is boosting its slate of original programming to attract new subscribers. Its other shows include Emmy-winning political thriller “House of Cards” and prison drama “Orange is the New Black.”

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mary Milliken and Bernadette Baum

