FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netflix to debut an original Spanish-language series in 2015
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Internet News
April 23, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

Netflix to debut an original Spanish-language series in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Netflix logo is is shown on an ipad in Encinitas, California, April 19,2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc on Wednesday announced its first original Spanish-language television series, a bid by the video-streaming company to attract subscribers in Latin America and Spanish speakers in the United States

Netflix said the series, a 13-episode comedy about a family feud among the heirs to a soccer club, is slated to premiere in 2015 and will be shot in Mexico.

The series, which is so far untitled, will be produced by Gaz Alazraki, the director of the popular 2013 Mexican comedy film “Nosotros los Nobles” (“We Are the Nobles”), and star Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Mendez.

Netflix’s venture into original programming, which includes political thriller “House of Cards” and comedy-drama “Orange Is the New Black,” has earned the first Emmy Awards for an online-only company.

“House of Cards,” which stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, earned three Emmys last year.

Netflix is available in much of Latin America.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.