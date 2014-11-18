FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netflix to launch in Australia, New Zealand in March
November 18, 2014 / 11:15 PM / 3 years ago

Netflix to launch in Australia, New Zealand in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014. Netflix Inc <NFLX.O> shares were down 3.1 percent at $435.28 after the announcement. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Video streaming service provider Netflix Inc said it would expand into Australia and New Zealand in March.

Netflix, which will offer original shows such as “Marco Polo” and “BoJack Horseman”, said details on pricing, programming and supported devices would be available later.

With more than a quarter of its 53 million customers outside the United States in the quarter ended September, Netflix is looking to expand its international business to reach new viewers and increase its buying clout with content providers.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

