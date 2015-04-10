FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netflix seeks to raise share authorization in step to stock split
April 10, 2015 / 11:30 PM / 2 years ago

Netflix seeks to raise share authorization in step to stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc is seeking to increase its share authorization by nearly 30 times, the video streaming service said in a filing with regulators.

The company is seeking shareholder approval to increase the number of shares authorized to 5 billion from the current 170 million, a regulatory filing showed.

The move by Los Gatos, California-based Netflix, whose stock has traded at above $300 for a year-and-a-half, indicates a first step toward a possible stock split.

Netflix, whose shares closed at $454.57 on Friday on the Nasdaq, was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre Grenon

