FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netflix shares slump as subscriber growth slows
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 25, 2012 / 1:09 PM / in 5 years

Netflix shares slump as subscriber growth slows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) fell 18 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday, after the online video rental company warned that it might sign up fewer new subscribers this year than it had targeted.

Investors, who had once bet strongly on the company for its red-hot growth, sold off shares on worries that the Olympic games and the launch of the company’s service in a new market may weigh on the stock.

At least four brokerages cut their price targets on the company’s stock.

HBO on Tuesday said it had no intentions of making a deal with Netflix to stream hits like “The Sopranos” or “Game of Thrones,” stubbing out a possibility that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings had raised in a letter to shareholders.

“Netflix faces risks tied to competition, a slowdown in subscriber growth, global expansion that will offset profitability for years, and cannibalization of the high-margin DVD business,” Janney Capital Markets Research wrote in a note.

Janney analyst Tony Wible cut his price target on the company’s stock to $53 from $67. Wible is a five star-rated analyst for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on Netflix, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

The company’s shares fell to $65.80 in trading before the bell. They closed at $80.39 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.