FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netflix to premiere original series 'Montauk' in 2016
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 2, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

Netflix to premiere original series 'Montauk' in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Matt and Ross Duffer in an undated photo. REUTERS/Coutesy Netflix

(Reuters) - Streaming video service provider Netflix Inc said it will premiere its next series, “Montauk”, in 2016 as it looks to boost its original content in a highly competitive market.

The new drama series, set in 1980 Montauk, Long Island, is about a young boy who vanishes into thin air, Netflix said in a statement.

Netflix, which produces the Emmy-winning political thriller “House of Cards” and the comedy-drama “Orange Is the New Black,” is trying to push further into original programing in an effort to gain a larger audience.

Time Warner Inc’s HBO will launch a standalone service over the Internet this month, in time for the season premiere of “Game of Thrones”, in a bid to challenge Netflix and Amazon.com Inc.

Netflix’s “House of Cards” made history in 2013 when it became the first online series to win three Emmys and established Netflix as a leader in original entertainment.

Netflix said “Montauk” will have eight one-hour long episodes and will be written and directed by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.

The Duffer brothers recently directed their first feature film “Hidden”, about a family that takes refuge in a fallout shelter to avoid a dangerous outbreak.

Netflix shares were up marginally at $413.80 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.