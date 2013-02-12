FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netgear forecasts revenue below analysts' estimates, shares fall
February 12, 2013 / 10:46 PM / in 5 years

Netgear forecasts revenue below analysts' estimates, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Network equipment maker Netgear Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates as telecom service providers cut spending, sending its shares down 7.5 percent after the bell.

The company forecast revenue of $290 million to $305 million for the first quarter. Analysts on average were looking for $317.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Netgear, which bought a part of Canadian wireless communication equipment maker Sierra Wireless Inc’s mobile broadband business for $100 million last month, said it expected the first half of 2013 to be tempered by reduced spending from service providers.

The company’s net income fell to $16.1 million, or 41 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $22.8 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 55 cents per share.

Revenue rose marginally to $310.4 million.

Analysts had expected earnings 54 cents per share on revenue of $307.6 million.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company closed at $36.50 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

