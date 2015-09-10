FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kidnapped Dutch aid worker released in Afghanistan
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 10, 2015 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

Kidnapped Dutch aid worker released in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch aid worker Anja de Beer, who was kidnapped in Kabul nearly three months ago, was released on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

De Beer, who Dutch media said worked for Swiss aid group Helvetas, was at the Dutch embassy in Afghanistan and was “doing well considering the circumstances”, the statement said.

De Beer was taken hostage on June 22 and her release was the result of months of discussions with Afghan authorities, the ministry said.

No details of who took her hostage or why were released.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.