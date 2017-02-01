FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport hit by major computer outage
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 1, 2017 / 8:16 AM / 7 months ago

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport hit by major computer outage

FILE PHOTO - Aerial view of Schiphol airport near Amsterdam April 9, 2014.Yves Herman

Anthony Deutsch

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A major computer malfunction crippled traffic at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport for hours on Wednesday, causing delays or cancellations of more than 100 flights at one of Europe's largest transportation hubs.

The outage was cause by faulty hardware, the Netherlands' Air Traffic Control said in a statement issued seven hours after the first problem was reported. An initial reboot of computer systems in the morning had failed to resolve the issue.

"Air traffic is being restored to the normal situation" after capacity had been severely cut back, the statement said.

Passengers faced hours of delays as flights were diverted to alternative European airports including Munich and Rotterdam, a spokesman said. Schiphol ranks among Europe's most congested airports with 58 million passengers in 2015.

KLM, the Dutch national carrier, canceled flights to Germany, Belgium, France, Britain and the United States, among others. KLM reported widespread flight disruptions and advised passengers to rebook travel or seek a refund.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.