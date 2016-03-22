FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch police fire warning shot in drug suspects' arrest
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#World News
March 22, 2016 / 6:36 PM / a year ago

Dutch police fire warning shot in drug suspects' arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A police officer fired a warning shot during the arrests of three men near Amsterdam’s central station on Tuesday evening, Dutch police said in a statement.

The incident, which appeared to be drug-related, took place as police at airports and train stations around the Netherlands were on a high alert following bomb attacks in Brussels earlier in the day.

Police cars had hemmed in the suspects’ speeding vehicle on a major thoroughfare near the station after a pursuit and one suspect was immediately arrested.

Two others initially ran off but they were arrested after police closed in on them and fired the warning shot.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
