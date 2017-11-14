Dutch central bank sets up 'friendly' hacking team to attack own banks: report

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands’ central bank (DNB) is setting up a team of cyber security experts and hackers to attack the country’s own financial infrastructure in order to test and improve its defenses, Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Tuesday.

In an interview with the paper, the bank’s Payments and Infrastructure chief Petra Hielkema said the team would be carrying out secret attacks on banks, markets and clearing houses.

The DNB will publish the ground rules of the program later Tuesday, the FD reported.