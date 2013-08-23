FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABN AMRO to be sold as a whole: Dutch PM
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 23, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

ABN AMRO to be sold as a whole: Dutch PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte waves as he arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - State-owned Dutch lender ABN AMRO ABRGPA.UL will be readied for listing and sold as a whole, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told a press conference on Friday.

“We will get as good a price as possible. The chance of selling with a profit is small. We will decide in a year if it is time, and in the meantime we will ask ABN AMRO to get ready for a listing,” Rutte said.

“The plan is to sell ABN AMRO as a whole.”

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb and David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.