ABN AMRO to be sold as a whole: Dutch PM

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - State-owned Dutch lender ABN AMRO ABRGPA.UL will be readied for listing and sold as a whole, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told a press conference on Friday.

“We will get as good a price as possible. The chance of selling with a profit is small. We will decide in a year if it is time, and in the meantime we will ask ABN AMRO to get ready for a listing,” Rutte said.

“The plan is to sell ABN AMRO as a whole.”